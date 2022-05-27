Woman, 30, wanted by Lake Illawarra police

Police are calling for help to find a 30-year-old woman wanted on warrants in the Illawarra.
Casey Roberts is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant related to drug supply charges.
She is described as being of white European appearance, about 170-175cm tall, of thin build, with black hair and green eyes.
She is known to frequent the Illawarra, Campsie, Croydon Park, Haymarket, Merrylands, Beverly Hills and Bexley.
Anyone who sees Roberts is urged not to approach her but to immediately call triple-zero.
Lake Illawarra police are urging anyone who may have information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
