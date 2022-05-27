Appropriate consent education has been sorely missed in Australia, according to an Illawarra sexual assault survivor, but a new campaign has marked a positive step forward.
Portia O'Connor, 25, praised the NSW Government's new simple videos that aim to equip people aged 16 to 24 with tools to ask for affirmative consent, and to respect someone when they say "no".
Advertisement
The ads depict real-life scenarios young people may find themselves in, including at parties, or online.
"Something like this could really define relationships and respectful boundaries," Portia said.
"It could have such a powerful impact on young people, and hopefully older people too, who might watch it and think, 'Oh, I never had that respect, but I want that for myself now. And I want that for my children'."
UOW sexual violence researcher Professor Julia Quilter said unlike the federal government's maligned milkshake video last year, this campaign tackles the issue of consent with clarity.
"Research indicates that most sexual communication occurs nonverbally," Prof Quilter said.
"And what's positive about these ads is they're moving away from nonverbal cues, which can often be misunderstood or misinterpreted.
"These ads also make consent sexy, not clunky. Often the criticism is young people will feel uncomfortable to talk about it.
"But what we have in these videos is young people actively engaged in forms of sexual activity and having these conversations, and it looks good."
The Make No Doubt campaign went live ahead of sexual assault reforms that will come into effect next week.
Prof Quilter welcomed the changes which have moved towards a more "communicative model" of consent.
"The new legislation makes it very clear that consent now has to be actively communicated and affirmed," Prof Quilter said.
"One of the big changes will be that if a person doesn't say or do anything to indicate that they're consenting, they won't have consented.
"That's to get over what has been understood as the 'freeze response'."
Advertisement
Portia, who helps run Empowered Together, a sexual assault support group for young women in the Illawarra, hopes the reforms also change social behaviours.
"Requiring enthusiastic consent, and teaching that in such a clear way will hopefully also have a positive impact on the way that women and everyone are treated in general," she said.
"We're all part of one big story, whether it's being cat called in the street or remarks online ... education like this can show how to respect boundaries and each other."
Prof Quilter also welcomed new powers afforded to judges, which will allow them to advise juries at any point during a trial to better understand the nature of sexual assault.
"At the moment, judges have to wait until the prosecutor and defence has closed to the jury until they give a direction," Prof Quilter said.
Advertisement
"Now they can give directions at any point. The power of this means they can make corrections to any kind of myths when evidence is being given.
"For example, one of the new directions is that there's no common response to sexual assault and that some people may freeze.
"If a line of questioning that someone didn't say or do anything to indicate consent, then a prosecutor could get ask for that direction after that evidence is given."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.