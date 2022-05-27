Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Albanese government takes first step to increase minimum wage

By Maeve Bannister
Updated May 27 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's new leadership visited Japan and Fiji to assure regional partners and allies.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will sign a letter to the Fair Work Commission advocating for an increase to the minimum wage.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.