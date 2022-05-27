The streets were cleared from Port Kembla to Yallah on Thursday night as one of the largest loads you're ever likely to see made its way through the 18km at a snail's pace, propelled by four trucks.
The 370-tonne 320 MW dual fuel turbine was being taken to its new home at Energy Australia's Tallawarra Power Station, and with a load length of 112m there was no room for traffic.
The six-hour journey saw the convoy travel at an average of just over 0.3 km/h, which may be faster than your average snail but not by a great deal.
Branded General Electric, the turbine - which can handle natural gas and hydrogen - was about 12m long and 5m wide. Its weight was disbursed across two trailers, with two trucks pulling and two more pushing the turbine.
The government agency Transport for NSW said it was one of the biggest movements of its kind undertaken in the state.
And there's more to come: this was the first of three transfer operations, with a 365 tonne generator and 250 tonne transformer also headed to the power station, on the edge of Lake Illawarra, this year.
The hefty load had to be lowered at sections on along the route to fit under road and train bridges along Springhill Road and the M1 before being raised to continue at travelling height.
Energy Australia plans for the new generation project to be completed before summer next year, in time for the retirement of AGL's Liddell coal-fired power station.
An effort like this required significant co-operation betweem TfNSW's Regional Customer Network Coordination, Freight and Traffic Management Centre teams, plus NSW Police, heavy lift logistics contractors Lampson, and traffic control provider Traffic Logistics.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
