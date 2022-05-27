The fateful journey of Jaskaran Singh on the night of November 7, 2020 was almost entirely captured on Wollongong Council CCTV, including the awful final moments outside Collegians.
Setting out from a party at Singh's George Street residence, Jaskaran Singh, Arpan Sharma and Nilesh Mishra get into Sharma's car.
Singh was the only one between them who could drive, despite only having eight to nine months' experience behind the wheel, as Sharma had drunk alcohol at the party and Mr Mishra did not having a licence.
The three piled into Sharma's silver Toyota Camry and headed to Mr Mishra's residence in Keiraville.
The first camera to capture the car was on the corner of Burelli and Church streets. The vehicle comes up to the lights as they turn yellow and makes the left hand turn into Burelli Street after the light turns red.
Then, the cameras spot the Camry passing a car parking on Burelli Street, straying over the double line into the oncoming traffic lane.
It is here that the Crown alleges Sharma first pulls up the handbrake in the car, causing the vehicle's rear wheels to lock and the car to skid.
At the intersection at the top of the Crown Street Mall, Singh pulls into the left hand bus lane to travel straight ahead and waits for the lights to turn green.
Pulling behind the car in front, Singh then continues along Keira Street.
As the car passes the restaurants on Keira Street between Crown and Market streets, the Crown alleges Sharma yells out the window at passers by.
Then, the car travels along Keira Street, passing the Illawarra Hotel, where Sharma pulls the handbrake for the second time.
Next, the car can be seen in the final moment outside Collegians where it turns sharply left, before the final impact.
