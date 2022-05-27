Illawarra Mercury
Watch: CCTV footage captures trip in lead up to Ruge crash

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 27 2022 - 10:39am, first published 8:30am
The fateful journey of Jaskaran Singh on the night of November 7, 2020 was almost entirely captured on Wollongong Council CCTV, including the awful final moments outside Collegians.

