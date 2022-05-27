The Block faves visit Wollongong for a cause this June

Reality television stars and renovation darlings Mitch Edwards and Mark Mckie will head to Wollongong on June 4 to join the fight against cancer.
The winners of Channel 9's The Block: Fans v Faves have taken time away from their homewares brand and couture fashion line to be guest judges for the Stars of Wollongong Dance For Cancer at the WIN Entertainment Centre.
"We'll be looking for creativity, and if anyone wants to throw in the splits for good measure, how would be not be impressed," Mckie told the Mercury.
"There's always room for a few shimmies, and of course lots of spinning is a good thing ... and a few sparkles. You have to stand out in a crowd of course."
The Stars of Wollongong Dance For Cancer sees some of the Illawarra's top business and local community leaders learn and perform a dance routine in just 10 weeks with the help of talented local dance teachers.
With one in two Australians diagnosed with cancer before the age of 85, the money raised from the event will go towards Cancer Council NSW's world-class cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services to help those affected by cancer at every point in their journey.
Natasha Panetta from the Illawarra Mercury is one of the contestants and said preparation had been tough "physically and mentally" as she has been juggling a full-time job, work life, family life and the pandemic.
"There is a lot of nervous anticipation so I feel like once it is done I will be able to sit back, and really absorb the work that has gone into it all, and to also call out to the amazing sponsors and supporters who have donated this far," she said.
For anyone wanting to buy tickets to the gala evening, or to donate, visit: http://stars.cancercouncil.com.au/event/stars-of-wollongong
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
