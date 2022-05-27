Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Man reported missing from Wollongong after failing to arrive in Nowra

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 28 2022 - 3:20am, first published May 27 2022 - 10:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tristan Dunning is missing from Wollongong. Picture: NSW Police

Family hold concerns for the welfare of a 22-year-old man who failed to arrive in Nowra this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.