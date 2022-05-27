Family hold concerns for the welfare of a 22-year-old man who failed to arrive in Nowra this week.
Tristan Dunning was last seen about 10am on Thursday, May 26 at Wollongong railway station.
He was reported missing after he failed to arrive at an address in Nowra.
Tristan is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 175 to 180 centimetres tall, of medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, jeans and no shoes.
He is known to frequent the Port Kembla, Wollongong and Nowra areas, and previously Parramatta.
Anyone with information regarding Tristan's whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
