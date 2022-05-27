Update: Tristan Dunning found after reported missing from Wollongong

A man that was reported missing on Saturday has been found safe and well.
Family hold concerns for the welfare of a 22-year-old man who failed to arrive in Nowra on Thursday.
Tristan Dunning was last seen about 10am on Thursday, May 26 at Wollongong railway station.
He was reported missing after he failed to arrive at an address in Nowra.
After extensive inquiries from police and a public appeal, Mr Dunning was found in Nowra at about 2.30pm on Saturday.
Police thanked the community and those who responded to the appeal.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
