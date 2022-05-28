Kanahooka girl Ella-Rose Bevan Valesini is a bubbly, sociable seven-year-old who adores her little brother, loves animals, and cheers on the Rabbitohs in the NRL.
But the little girl's bright smile belies a tragedy: she has months, possibly just weeks left to live, with doctors determining that the acute myeloid leukaemia she suffers from is terminal.
Ella was diagnosed with the blood cancer last September at the age of six and spent seven months in the Sydney Children's Hospital undergoing treatment.
But despite this treatment, her parents Mitch and Lisa Valesini received the devastating news two weeks ago that their daughter would not survive the cancer.
Now family, friends and the wider community are rallying behind them, trying to ensure the time Ella has left is filled with joy.
Family members are organising a Ride For Life on Sunday, raising money to make Ella's dreams come true and support her medical needs.
There is also an online fundraiser collecting donations to support the Valesinis.
"It's going to help us give Ella the best life she could possibly have," Ms Valesini said.
She said they wanted to take their little animal lover to the zoo and the aquarium.
Already Ella has met her sporting heroes, with Rabbitohs players taking time out to have a run-around with her and brother Hunter, 4, on Friday.
The support they have received during the course of Ella's illness has humbled the family; as Ms Valesini said, "We don't like asking for help".
Mr Valesini said the Illawarra Convoy and Grechys Boxing and Fitness in Oak Flats were among the organisations and businesses that had assisted them.
Despite her challenges, Ella's parents said she was a happy child who still loved to play.
Ella's nan Leeanne Schulte described her as a girl who was "very bubbly, happy... like a social butterfly" who loved to talk to everyone.
"She's a straight-up little warrior, built tough," Mr Valesini said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
