Bulli coach Julio Miranda has lauded the resilience of his players after they fought back from a goal down to defeat Coniston on Friday night.
Advertisement
'Cono' had opened up a 1-0 halftime lead courtesy of Van Elia, but a six-minute blitz by Bulli's Ben McDonald helped his side secure a 2-1 win at Ian McLennan Park. The striker got his first from the spot in the 80th minute, and completed his brace six minutes later with a nice low finish.
The result means Bulli remain undefeated in 2022, despite the stop-start nature of this year's Premier League due to ongoing rain.
"I'm happy, but I'm a realist too. Coniston had us on the ropes, especially in the first half, and we rode our luck. We spoke at halftime about changing a few things and the positive is that the boys responded and just kept fighting," Miranda said.
"I've been on the end of those sort of games where you dominate and they'll ask how did they walk away with a loss, so I can sympathise with 'Rodge' [coach Rob Jonovski] at Coniston. But like I said, at the end of the day, my boys showed a lot of fight and good character, especially in that second half to come back and get two goals and get the important three points.
"Benny thrives on scoring goals, as any striker would. He's enjoying it at the moment, he's got some good young guys around him. He's getting himself amongst the goals and getting himself in good positions, and he's been really important to the squad and the team."
Bulli versus Coniston is set to just be one of three IPL games to go ahead this weekend, all at Ian McLennan Park.
South Coast United will host the Sharks on Saturday night, while the Rangers are scheduled to face Albion Park on Sunday evening.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.