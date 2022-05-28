The RSPCA's Illawarra shelter is changing the way it takes in surrendered pets, to ensure the welfare of the animals and promote more responsible pet ownership.
From Sunday, June 5, there will no longer be night cages or drop boxes for people to leave their animals in out-of-hours.
The RSPCA introduced the cages to give people the opportunity to surrender their pets without shame or breaking the law.
But they have also prevented the RSPCA from working with pet owners on finding a solution that allows their pets to stay with them.
RSPCA staff are left without important information on the animals, which means they have to work out why the animal was surrendered; this lack of behavioural and medical information can also present a risk to staff and animals.
It also means there might be delays for sick, injured or newborn animals, and incompatible pets might end up in the same cage.
Instead, every animal coming into the RSPCA's care will now have to undergo a managed intake process, with owners to speak to RSPCA staff.
The RSPCA says this will mean people struggling to keep their pets will have access to support and advice, and those animals who do need to be taken into care will have a smoother and faster rehoming process because RSPCA staff will have access to the information about the animal they need.
The RSPCA also hopes this will promote more accountability and responsibility towards pets.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
