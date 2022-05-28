A strong cold front is set to sweep across southern and eastern Australia from Sunday, bringing a burst of chilly weather in time for winter.
The Bureau of Meteorology says some parts of the coast could see very high winds, especially late on Monday and into Tuesday.
Advertisement
The BoM has already issued a strong marine wind warning for the Illawarra coast on Sunday.
The Illawarra's forecast only suggests a slight chance of a shower on Sunday, but this will increase to high on Monday, with rain most likely in the afternoon and evening.
To begin the week the region can expect maximum temperatures to fall back into the teens, after a few days in the low 20s.
But it looks like Wednesday - the first calendar day of winter - will be the coldest of the week, with daytime temperatures forecast to reach just 15 degrees in Wollongong, Albion Park and Kiama, and overnight temperatures falling into the single digits.
However, it will likely be a dry day.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.