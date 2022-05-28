Police search for man who approached girl at Bulli

Police are looking for a man who approached an 11-year-old girl in Bulli on Saturday morning.
The girl was walking along the bicycle path near the intersection of Trinity Row and Park Road when the man approached her and spoke to her.
But the man fled west along Park Road after a woman intervened.
The incident was then reported to police.
The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his 50s, about 170 centimetres tall with olive skin, hazel eyes, dark brown hair and a greying beard.
He was wearing a black jumper, black pants with white writing near the ankle, and black Nike joggers.
Police are also appealing for the woman to contact officers as they investigate the incident.
Police ask that anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident come forward and contact Wollongong Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
