A two truck crash closed both southbound lanes on the Hume Highway at Bargo, immediately south of Avon Dam Road.
Emergency crews arrived on site and one truck driver was transported to hospital via ambulance.
As of midday Sunday, both lanes have reopened. There is still heavy traffic on the highway, but delays are expected to ease.
Those wishing to travel south on the Hume Highway from the Illawarra and avoid the area will need to use Macquarie Pass.
Emergency services were notified at 7.15am of an accident involving two trucks.
Ten firefighters arrived on scene by 8.10am and extracted one driver. Five ambulance crews treated the driver at the scene of the crash and were assisted by the Toll Rescue Helicopter.
Both southbound lanes were closed off, with one lane re-opening at 8.30am.
The 26-year-old male driver was conscious and breathing but suffered lower leg injuries and chest pain.
Ambulance crews drove the man to Liverpool Hospital where he was in a seriuos but stable condition.
