Businesses give Labor a five point to-do plan for the Illawarra

Illawarra businesses have thrown down the gauntlet to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the newly elected Labor government to maxmise the Illawarra's potential.
Business Illawarra congratulated local MPs Alison Byrnes and Stephen Jones and Mr Albanese, and outlined five key priorities for the new government.
"Now that they have formed Australia's new government, there are some key areas we have identified for a close collaboration that will help grow jobs and investment here in the Illawarra,' executive director of Business Illawarra, Adam Zarth said.
WIth the Labor government pushing for greater action on climate change than its Coalition predecessor, ensuring the benefits of the energy transition flow through to local communities and provide opportunity for local manufacturers will be key, Mr Zarth said.
"A plan to tackle climate change must mean jobs flowing to the Illawarra, and we welcome the focus on a responsible shift to renewables, which will grow our Hydrogen Hub here at Port Kembla, and the production of green steel and local manufacturing of wind turbines and other high value-add steel products."
As businesses face mounting costs from energy price rises, keeping prices low and maintaining reliability will be a challenge the Labor government must tackle. The federal government is investing in the Tallawarra B gas-powered generator, which will provide energy during periods of peak demand, and with the Illawarra identified as a 'Renewable Energy Zone, further investment in transmission infrastructure is expected.
"Energy affordability and reliability are requirements of every local businesses, and we are looking forward to significant investments in our local electricity grid to facilitate our energy generation future, and to ensure energy prices remain low for all businesses."
The third priority for businesses is investment in the region's road and rail infrastructure. Labor matched the Coalition's budget promise for funds for planning the Picton Road upgrade, but Mr Zarth said the new government could go further.
"A fresh approach to infrastructure will mean that our region's struggling rail network should get the attention it deserves at a federal level, and we will also be strongly advocating for significant federal investment in the Picton Road Motorway project which is currently in planning," he said.
The final two priorities are addressing skills shortages in sectors like aged care and hospitality, as well as in priority sectors such as renewables, technology, professional services and advanced manufacturing, and further action on affordable housing.
"We hope that the Albanese government will place top priority on maximising migration of working aged people to regions like ours to supply much needed workers to sectors like aged care and hospitality, and on training our locals in the skills we need to grow our priority sectors in renewables, technology, professional services and advanced manufacturing," Mr Zarth said.
"Key to achieving this will be a focus on affordable housing, and we look forward to working with our elected members in the new government on innovative means of achieving this locally."
Mr Zarth said that local businesses were positive about expanding their working relationship with local MPs and ministers.
"In the lead-up to the election we had a highly productive engagement with Mr Albanese, members of his then-shadow cabinet and our local MPs on the issues that matter to our regional economy and local businesses," he said.
Mr Zarth thanked the outgoing Coalition government for investments in the Illawarra over the last three terms and its management of the pandemic and impacts on businesses.
