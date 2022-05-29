Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Business List
Business

Businesses give Labor a five point to-do plan for the Illawarra

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 29 2022 - 4:12am, first published 1:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top priorities: Adam Zarth of Business Illawarra has given the Labor government a five point to-do plan for the Illawarra. Picture: Adam McLean

Illawarra businesses have thrown down the gauntlet to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the newly elected Labor government to maxmise the Illawarra's potential.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.