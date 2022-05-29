The Bulldogs will enter next week's top-of-the-table blockbuster with Figtree full of confidence after thrashing the Lions on Saturday.
It was an arm wrestle in the opening quarter at North Dalton Park before the Dogs found their groove, blasting their way to a 17.17 (119) to 4.3 (27) victory in the all-Wollongong derby.
Hamish Ahern and Bailey Parker booted four goals apiece, while Ryan Allen, James Phillips and Will de Jong were among the standouts for the winners.
The result means the Dogs remain unbeaten in 2022 and sets up a mouth-watering clash with the also-undefeated Kangaroos next weekend.
"It's always good to get a win over the Lions, but Figtree have been a standout for the last couple of years and they've looked strong again based off results so far this year," Dogs assistant coach Louis Beard said.
"We're definitely keen to go out and test where we're at against them. It should be a pretty good game."
After scores were locked at 3.1 (19) apiece at the first break, the Dogs booted four goals to one in the second quarter to open a 27-point advantage at half-time.
The Dogs then proved too strong in the final two quarters, kicking 10 goals to two to run out easy winners.
"I was pleased with our response after quarter and half-time, and with our ability to stick it out for four quarters," Beard said.
"It was a pretty good arm wrestle in the first half, and the Lions were up for the fight and definitely brought some heat early. I think our four-quarter effort was the good takeaway from the day.
"We didn't do anything too crazy, we stuck to our system and just trusted that if we were able to play our football for long enough and keep putting in the effort, we'd eventually get over the top. And that's how the day played out."
Elsewhere, the Kangaroos kept their unbeaten 2022 Men's Premier Division record intact with a 14.13 (97) to 8.6 (54) win over the Suns at Myimbarr Oval.
The Power also remain in the top four after securing a 14.8 (92) to 10.6 (66) victory over Northern Districts at Nowra Showgrounds.
Brendan Carter led the way with four goals for Kiama, while Brendan Davis also booted four for the Tigers.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
