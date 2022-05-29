A barbecue celebration is out of the question, but St George Illawarra will head into next weekend's bye on the back of a win after surviving two spirited fight-backs to see off the Bulldogs 34-24 at Belmore on Sunday.
A three-try blitz in the space of just seven minutes midway through the first half provided a handy 16-6 halftime lead for the visitors, only for the Dogs to run in two tries in the six minutes after the break to remarkably take the lead.
The Dragons re-took a 10-point cushion with 17 minutes to play only for the Dogs to again draw within four when Aaron Schoupp crossed with 15 minutes to play and set up a grandstand finish.
The Dragons dagger came in the unlikely form of Blake Lawrie, who picked a golden moment to post his first ever NRL try and seal the deal with six minutes left.
It was an important win for Anthony Griffin's side heading into a week off, with six of the Dragons next eight games coming against top-eight sides, starting with a road clash with the fourth-placed Cowboys in Townsville in a fortnight.
The Dragons headed into the bye in similar circumstances in round 17 last season, infamously celebrating a golden-point win over the Warriors with a barbecue that took their campaign irretrievably off the rails.
Ironically, it was hosted by former Dragons prop Paul Vaughan who turned out in Dogs colours on Sunday, as did fellow attendee Matt Dufty who endured a characteristically mixed afternoon against his former club.
The enigmatic No. 1 played all around two Ben Hunt high balls in the first half, the second dropped ball leading to Hunt's close-range try 11 minutes from halftime.
He turned things quickly, laying on his side's first two tries to start the second half in a hot and cold display familiar to both sets of fans in attendance.
It sent the Dogs faithful home disappointed and Dragons relieved if not entirely confident a finals run is within their side's reach.
While the Dragons did what they had to do, twice allowing the last-placed Bulldogs back into the contest had some unwelcome similarities to a golden-point loss to the Titans a fortnight ago.
Still, the win squares their ledger at 6-6 for the season, level with the eighth-placed Rabbitohs though miles back on for-and-against.
While Cody Ramsey offered up some nervous moments, with Andrew McCullough returning, Griffin looks to be settling on a spine after a series of reshuffles through the season.
Whether it's a formula for a top-eight finish remains to be seen, but it is within reach at the mid-season reset.
The Dogs started full of running in front of a spirited home crowd, but had only a 12th minute penalty goal to Matt Burton to show for it through 20 minutes.
He was otherwise off with the boot, giving u three seven tackle through poor last-tackle execution through the first quarter of the contest.
It allowed the Dragons to score first through Tautau Moga, who was a late inclusion after Mikaele Ravalawa was ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Zac Lomax's attempt at conversion was waved away, but the Dragons quickly extended the lead through Mat Feagai on the opposite flank after Dufty spilled a Hunt bomb.
A wide shift caught the Dogs short three rucks later, with Burton putting the ensuing restart out on the full, continuing a miserable opening stanza with the boot.
Hunt made him pay straight away when he barged across from close range for his side's third try in just seven minutes as the lead shot out to 14 via Lomax's conversion.
The Bulldogs finally found a hit back after Ramsey made a meal of a Burton chip kick, handing possession back to the hosts who took advantage through Jake Averillo. Burton's sideline conversion attempt fell well short, leaving the score 16-6 at the break.
The hosts struck first following the resumption, with Averillo grabbing his second courtesy of a deft short ball from Dufty in the opening minute of the second stanza.
Burton converted to quickly cut the margin back to four before Dufty sprang to life again, gliding through a flimsy attempt at tackle from Hunt and putting Flanagan over next to the posts.
Burton converted for an 18-16 lead that lasted barely 90 seconds after Max King inexplicably sought to force an offload 20 metres out from his own line.
The Dragons took possession and hit back through Lomax three tackles later. He added the sideline conversion for a four-point cushion.
Burton looked like he might push his side ahead when he split the Dragons through the middle, though Jacob Kiraz couldn't handle a subsequent wayward pass from Averillo.
It looked to have put the game to bed when Andrew McCullough strolled across under the black dot from dummy-half at the other end, with Lomax's conversion giving the visitors a 10-point buffer with 17 minutes to play.
The Dogs weren't done, with Matt Burton putting Addo-Carr into space with a deft grubber, Aaron Schoupp supporting for a try that put the game back on a knife edge.
In the end Lawrie's close-range effort out the game to bed with six minutes to play.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
