Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dragons survive spirited Dogs fightback to notch important win

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 29 2022 - 6:26am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NICE: The Dragons celebrate Ben Hunt's first-half try on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images

A barbecue celebration is out of the question, but St George Illawarra will head into next weekend's bye on the back of a win after surviving two spirited fight-backs to see off the Bulldogs 34-24 at Belmore on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.