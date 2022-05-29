In the early hours of the morning, three days a week, Elie Alachkar heads from Thirroul to the Sydney Markets in Flemington to select the freshest produce for the northern suburbs.
It's a trip Mr Alachkar has been making for years to keep the shelves at Thirroul Fruit Barn stocked and before him it was his parents driving the family's red truck up and down.
After 36 years of early mornings and avoiding traffic on the M1, Mr Alachkar has won statewide recognition, being shortlisted for the Sydney Markets Fresh Awards in the Small Business category.
Mr Alachkar said the nomination was due to the business's hard work.
"We've been a consistent fruit shop for a very long time. The range of products that we've got and the quality that we've got, that's what has made us stand out."
While the business has been consistent in terms of the freshness of the produce, Mr Alachkar says what the shelves are stocked with has certainly changed.
"Back in the day, people would be after lettuce and cabbages. Now they're really looking into the fancier stuff, they're asking for micro herbs and edible flowers."
Mr Alachkar puts this down to the influence of celebrity chefs, but says when a customer comes asking for a unique item, it's a challenge he's keen to take on.
"I do a little bit of wholesale to restaurants, cafes, so when the chefs send me on a mission to get a product I love going out to try and get it for them."
More recently, Mr Alachkar has had to contend with wild fluctuations in the price of fresh produce. The price of fruit and vegetables has risen by 6.7 per cent in the year to March 2022, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, with wild weather such as floods hiking the price of staples such as cucumbers and tomatoes.
"It's not easy on any business for prices to go up the way that they have [but] people still have to eat. It's hard, but you have to choose wisely," Mr Alachkar said.
The Sydney Markets Fresh Awards are judged through an intensive mystery shopping program. Stores such as Thirroul Fruit Barn are judged on everything from produce quality and freshness, customer service and industry knowledge, as well as their store appearance and any innovative approaches.
The winners of the awards will be announced on June 29 at a gala dinner in Sydney.
