Thirroul Fruit Barn shortlisted in Sydney Markets Fresh Awards

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 29 2022 - 6:03am, first published 4:58am
Fresh is best: Elie Alachkar with sons George (7) Joseph (6) and Romeo (3). The second generation business has been shortlisted in the Sydney Markets Fresh Awards. Picture: Adam McLean

In the early hours of the morning, three days a week, Elie Alachkar heads from Thirroul to the Sydney Markets in Flemington to select the freshest produce for the northern suburbs.

