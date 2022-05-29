These cute dogs and cats are in need of a home

If you are looking from unconditional love then look no further.
Shoalhaven City Council's Animal Shelter is overflowing with dogs and cats in need of a home.
Shelter staff have been overwhelmed with the number of stray dogs and cats arriving at the shelter over the last week, and we've now completely run out of room for any more.
Adoption fees have been drastically reduced to try and free up space: adult dogs: $90 and adult cats: $40
Here is some of the few pets in need of a home.
Bear [above] five years. Male. $90 Size: Medium. Waiting for a home since March 24 and application process applies. For more information or to access the online application form please go to the link belowhttps://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/907852
Dora [above] six months. Female. $90 Size: Medium when fully grown. Waiting for a home since May 24 and application process applies. For more information or to access the online application form please go to the link belowhttps://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/907852
Freddy [above] five years. Male. $90 Size: Small. Waiting for a home since May 11 and application process applies .For more information or to access the online application form please go to the link belowhttps://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/907852
Leo [above] 1.5 years. Male. $90 Size: Medium. Waiting for a home since May 26 and application process applies. For more information or to access the online application form please go to the link belowhttps://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/907852
Nala [above] two years. Female. $90 Size: Large. Waiting for a home since May 12 and application process applies. For more information or to access the online application form please go to the link belowhttps://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/907852
Callie [above] 5.5 years. Female $40. Waiting for a home since May 19 and application process applies. For more information or to access the online application form please go to the link belowhttps://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/907852
Charlie [above] 1.5 years. Female $40. Waiting for a home since January 26 and application process applies. For more information or to access the online application form please go to the link belowhttps://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/907852
Elroy [above] three years. Male $40. Waiting for a home since May 26 and application process applies. For more information or to access the online application form please go to the link belowhttps://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/907852
See more at https://www.facebook.com/shoalhavenanimalshelter
