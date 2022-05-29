Lake Illawarra police seek whereabouts of Keeda Meehan

Lake Illawarra police are appealing for information on the location of Keeda Meehan.
The 20-year-old is wanted in relation to an outstanding arrest warrant.
Advertisement
Meehan is about 170cm tall, 75kg, of thin build and of Aboriginal/Torrest Strait Islander appearance with a medium complexion and black hair.
Police said Meehan is known to frequent the Lake Illawarra and Shoalhaven areas.
Anyone with information on Meehan's whereabouts is urged to contact Lake Illawarra or Nowra police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.