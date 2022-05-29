A Windang mother and daughter have been identified as the winners of a $100,000 lottery first prize drawn earlier this month.
The pair have been struggling with finding a place to live and say the win is life-changing.
"My mum and I have been grappling with the housing market - it's been hard to find a place," the daugher said.
"The rental and property market is so challenging right now.
"We've been in and out of hotels and friends and family's houses, so this really means so much."
She said her mother had also dreamed of travelling the country so a motorhome might also make its way onto the shopping list.
The pair's win came from the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw on Monday, May 23, with the ticket having been purchased from Oak Flats Newsagency in Central Avenue
Lottery officials put out a call for people to check their tickets after the draw because the winning player (or players, as it turned out) were unregistered.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
