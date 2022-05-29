Damaging winds are set to hit the Illawarra on Monday evening as a strong cold front and low pressure system arrive.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning that extends across the Illawarra and almost the entire state, with winds averaging 70 km/h with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h likely.
The winds are developing over the far west of the state on Monday morning and are expected to arrive on the coast by evening.
Gusty winds are more likely to topple trees and powerlines where the soil is already saturated, especially along elevated terrain.
The strong winds will peak on Tuesday morning and won't ease until late Wednesday.
There is also a gale marine wind warning in force for the Illawarra coast on Monday and Tuesday.
The BoM says temperatures will drop significantly in the wake of the front, with temperatures expected to sit below-average for the next week.
The strong winds will also make the days feel much colder.
Wollongong, Albion Park and Kiama are all forecast to reach tops of 16 degrees on both Monday and Tuesday, and a chilly 14 degrees on Wednesday.
Showers are forecast in the Illawarra during Monday afternoon and evening, with the chance of a thunderstorm.
However, the rain should ease by Tuesday.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
