Move vehicles under cover or away from trees



Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony



Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences



Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall



Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill



Stay vigilant and monitor conditions

