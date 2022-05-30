Albion Park have set up a potential blockbuster with Wollongong Olympic this weekend after overcoming Corrimal on Sunday night to remain unbeaten this Premier League season.
The White Eagles and Olympic will meet at PCYC on Sunday, weather permitting, with Alvin Ceccoli's men full of confidence after downing the Rangers 2-1 at Ian McLennan Park.
Park jumped out to a 2-0 lead at halftime through Ethan Kambisios and Cameron Morgan, before Corrimal's Cody Wehmeyer found the back of the net in the 70th minute. Morgan's stoppage time send-off set up a nervous finish for the Eagles, but they held on for victory.
"It was only our third game [this season]. We're playing catch up and there's a lot of IPL teams that have played a lot more games, whereas it's probably been two months since we've played a game in the league. Looking at this dilemma that we're in, we're sitting in a good position. Are we playing to the capabilities that we have be at? No we're not. But there's a lot of reasons that justify or represent why," White Eagles coach Alvin Ceccoli said.
"It was a close game in the end. We were winning 2-0 convincingly in the first half. Yes, they had some opportunities, but we had a lot more opportunities than them. We conceded a pretty soft goal from an individual error to allow them back into the game, and they obviously got a sniff of that. And credit where it's due, they probably dominated the last 10, 15 minutes of the game. But, if it was a boxing match, we definitely came out with the points.
"I think Olympic will be a good test of where we're at. I would have liked to have had a few more games under our belts, but obviously we're in the situation we're in."
Park versus Corrimal was one of only three matches to go ahead on the weekend, as wet weather continues to decimate this year's Premier League.
Bulli fought back from a goal down to defeat Coniston 2-1, while South Coast United and Woonona shared the points after playing out a 2-2 stalemate.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
