Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

In-form Albion Park White Eagles eye next Illawarra Premier League battle

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated May 30 2022 - 2:55am, first published 2:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY: Albion Park's Ethan Kamboisis celebrates after scoring on Sunday night. Picture: Graham Brown

Albion Park have set up a potential blockbuster with Wollongong Olympic this weekend after overcoming Corrimal on Sunday night to remain unbeaten this Premier League season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.