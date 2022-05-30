"It was a close game in the end. We were winning 2-0 convincingly in the first half. Yes, they had some opportunities, but we had a lot more opportunities than them. We conceded a pretty soft goal from an individual error to allow them back into the game, and they obviously got a sniff of that. And credit where it's due, they probably dominated the last 10, 15 minutes of the game. But, if it was a boxing match, we definitely came out with the points.