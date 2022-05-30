Shellharbour fighter Cobi Jones knows what it takes to make the most out of bad situations.
Jones was shattered emotionally and physically when a series of serious injuries curtailed his blossoming football [soccer] career at the ripe young age of 18.
Advertisement
Four years later though the son of world-class kickboxing coach Danny Jones, had found his calling.
Today the 25-year-old is in Los Angeles getting ready to compete in the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World Championships from June 1-5.
Jones, who is competing in the middleweight division, is one of only five Australians taking part in the prestigious tournament.
He is also the only male blue belt representing Australia.
Jones told the Mercury before heading to LA. that he was quietly confident of doing well.
"It is going to be a challenge obviously. Everyone there is there to win so it is going to be fairly hectic but if you don't challenge yourself and think you are going to do well, there's no point in going there. I'm feeling pretty good," he said.
Jones' quiet confidence is well earned. He only started training out of the Gracie Barra Shellharbour complex when he was 22-years-old, but has recorded many impressive results over the last three years.
Jones has won 61 fights across various state-wide competitions.
His impressive resume to date includes being crowned Wollongong Jiu Jitsu champion and Byron Bay middleweight and open weight champion once.
Jones has also twice been crowned Central Coast champion, and he won nine out of his 10 most recent Jiu Jitsu fights via submission.
The fighter was adamant a lot of his success was due to the support of Gracie Barra Shellharbour owner and Jiu Jitsu black belt, Professor Marcus Lima.
Heading into the world championships Prof Lima and Jones have been working hard addressing areas for improvement while honing in and improving on Jones' existing strengths.
Naturally feeling nervous to step onto the Jiu Jitsu world's biggest stage, Jones was confident in his abilities and his preparation with Prof Lima.
"I'm feeling a little nervous (about the World Championship) but I think I have prepared as well as I can and have definitely been improving consistently. I feel that on the day of the tournament I have as good a chance as anyone in the division to win," Jones said.
"(Working with Professor Marcus) has been really valuable. He's always been supportive of my goals and ideas. More recently he's been paying extra attention to the areas in which I need adjustments and the strengths that I already have within my game.
Advertisement
"What excites me most (about the World Championship) is I will have exposed myself to the highest level of competition in the world, which is sure to give me more confidence to enter and compete in future high level tournaments against elite competitors."
Prof Lima was also confident his protege would do well in LA.
"We are very confident in Cobi and his skills. We think he will do extremely well on the day of the competition. We know what he is capable of and truly think he has just as good a chance of winning as anyone there," he said.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.