Looking forward to lifetime of Labor in charge. Letters, May 31, 2022

As a senior citizen in my 90th year I am looking forward to spending the rest of my life under a Labor government. I won't be around to see their long-term plans reach fruition but I do look forward to seeing them commenced. These will include Australia moving to a fairer and more equitable society in general. It will see the transition to renewable energy, not just for environmental reasons but for economic reasons as well.
Australia under Labor is now well placed to reap the benefit of such structural changes. Other long-term structural changes also needed include reform of our tax system. Labor must for instance revisit its former important policies of fixing up dividend imputation whereby shareholders are refunded tax they haven't paid and negative gearing which has greatly exacerbated Australia's housing problems. Free of the burden of the misrepresentation imposed by the former Coalition government it will now have time to make clear why these policies are unsustainable and must change. Changes also need to come about regarding foreign policy. We must re-establish a working relationship with China. Australia's long-term national security requires good relationships with both major world powers, the USA and China. If their rivalry leads to armed conflict as some suggest it will, we must keep out of it. Change is underway. I just wish I could be around to see how it works out.
Advertisement
John Martin, Woonona
I'm not sure why Carmel McCallum is so surprised that not everyone eats up climate hysteria. Fires, floods and droughts always have and always will be a way of life in Australia. Until we stop building in areas we have no right to be, people will unfortunately continue to lose homes and lives. Contrary to Carmel and co's false narrative, the Liberal government was taking sensible action on climate change commensurate with our output of just over 1 per cent of worldwide emissions. I, and I'm sure others, would be inclined to take climate crusaders more seriously if they start directing their outrage where it actually belongs; at the gates of the Chinese embassy in Canberra. At 30 per cent of worldwide emissions and climbing, until China starts taking action, the Greens' whole purpose is absolutely meaningless.
Mitch McMillan, Kiama Downs
The new government's platform has adopted an ideology based on our national interests. One based on our international interests must now be included. A blind following of the USA's interests that involved us in their costly past wars continued with Morrison including supporting the USA against China. This means an independent international policy is now important, one that serves our interests with a peaceful world at its centre.
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.