Looking forward to lifetime of Labor in charge. Letters, May 31, 2022

Looking forward to lifetime of Labor in charge. Letters to the Editor, May 31, 2022

May 30 2022 - 6:30pm
As a senior citizen in my 90th year I am looking forward to spending the rest of my life under a Labor government. I won't be around to see their long-term plans reach fruition but I do look forward to seeing them commenced. These will include Australia moving to a fairer and more equitable society in general. It will see the transition to renewable energy, not just for environmental reasons but for economic reasons as well.

