Looking forward to lifetime of Labor in charge. Letters, May 31, 2022

Australia under Labor is now well placed to reap the benefit of such structural changes. Other long-term structural changes also needed include reform of our tax system. Labor must for instance revisit its former important policies of fixing up dividend imputation whereby shareholders are refunded tax they haven't paid and negative gearing which has greatly exacerbated Australia's housing problems. Free of the burden of the misrepresentation imposed by the former Coalition government it will now have time to make clear why these policies are unsustainable and must change. Changes also need to come about regarding foreign policy. We must re-establish a working relationship with China. Australia's long-term national security requires good relationships with both major world powers, the USA and China. If their rivalry leads to armed conflict as some suggest it will, we must keep out of it. Change is underway. I just wish I could be around to see how it works out.