Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

International jazz swings back into Wollongong after three year hiatus

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 30 2022 - 5:56am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jazz fans of the Illawarra rejoice, the first international jazz concert will return to Wollongong for the first time in almost three years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.