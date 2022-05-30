Jazz fans of the Illawarra rejoice, the first international jazz concert will return to Wollongong for the first time in almost three years.
The star-studded Trio Grande 2.0 will take the stage at the UOW UniBar on Monday, June 6.
The group is a brand-new project that unites three of the most inventive, exciting and accomplished musicians working on the intense New York jazz scene.
"This is definitely one of the biggest gigs we've ever done," says Eric Dunan, promoter and Director of Jazz Program at The Wollongong Conservatorium of Music.
"We are thrilled to have these three mega-stars of the jazz world performing in Wollongong.
"After 3 years of waiting due to COVID, we can finally present some true International heavy weights to the music fans of the Illawarra again."
The band will be performing a set of works by award-winning composer, Vanessa Perica from Melbourne.
Her debut album 'Love is a Temporary Madness' won her 'Best Jazz Album' at the 2020 Music Victoria Awards and reached no. 3 in ARIA jazz charts.
Joining the bill, The ANJO Youth Big Band will play an opening set from 7 pm.
The project brings together our brightest and youngest jazz stars, aged 18 to 25, from across Australia through competitive, blindfold audition and will feature three former students of Wollcon's jazz program, Cailey Soon on trombone, Harrisson Ball on lead trumpet, and Alec Watts on saxophone.
The Trio Grande 2.0 concert will swing into the UOW UniBar on Monday, June 6. Tickets can be purchased here.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
