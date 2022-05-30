There's a positive side to the icy vortex swallowing most of NSW including the Illawarra this week, the severely chilled conditions are bringing a heap of snow to parts of the state.
The strong cold front and low-pressure system moving into Tuesday will bring snowfall above 1100-1200 m across Tasmania, Victoria and NSW with the passage of the front.
The coldest air will move over during Tuesday, with the snow level potentially falling to 800 metres for the NSW Central Tablelands and 600 metres for south-east NSW - making the 2022 snow season look promising.
The smaller resort is preparing for its first season following the devastating bushfires of 2019/20 which destroyed much of their infrastructure.
"It takes a village to bring a snow resort back to life over a short period," said Angela Murdoch, Selwyn's general manager.
"We are thrilled to re-open."
If heading to the snow from the Illawarra, you would turn right just outside of Cooma rather than heading to Jindabyne where Perisher, Charlotte Pass and Thredbo can be accessed.
Selwyn doesn't have the altitude of the other Snowy Mountain resorts but it does have Australia's biggest toboggan park, a newly constructed guest centre, plenty of new snow-making machines and instructors to teach you how to ski or snowboard.
Next year it's hoped the construction of their "Winter Wonderland" will be complete, which is planned to include a tubing carousel, skating rink with bumper cars, kids snowmobiles and a miniature enchanted village.
One-day passes begin at $25 for kids aged three and under, $65 for concession and $109 for adults - though discounts are offered for multi-day purchases or season passes.
Their season does start later than the others from July 2.
If you can't wait that long, Perisher has one-day lift passes starting at $184 for an adult while Thredbo has them starting at $179 - both have various discounts for multi-day passes online; Charlotte Pass has "daytripper" tickets for adults starting at $129 (lunch and oversnow transport included).
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
