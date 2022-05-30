Hundreds of Illawarra school students have again walked alongside First Nations people and Elders as part of Shellharbour City's annual Reconciliation Flag Walk.
Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander flags were flying high as students from 29 schools walked Lake Illawarra for reconciliation.
Advertisement
For young dancer Tyrell Mongta, dancing with his cousins and brother in front of his classmates made him feel proud of his culture.
"It makes me feel proud of the things we do, sharing how we dance and how we do stuff to people at schools that don't know," he said.
Dancing alongside him, Indigenous student Taylor-Lee Byrne said Reconciliation Week is about celebrating the past and future.
"It's all about coming together and celebrating the past and the future, and walking forward together because at the end of the day we're all one people," Taylor-Lee said.
The walk concluded at Reddall Reserve where a smoking ceremony and traditional dance welcomed students to a flag exchange ceremony.
Afterwards, students were encouraged to have a yarn with an Elder.
Shane Venables, Wiradjuri man and Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer at Shellharbour City Council helped make the event possible.
Mr Venables said seeing young students yarn with Elders fills him with pride.
"Reconciliation week is an important week, not only for the Aboriginal people but also non-Aboriginal people," Mr Venables said.
"It's an amazing turn out. It feels me with pride to see the Elders here, the school kids, community members and council dignitaries and staff here as well."
This year's theme for National Reconciliation Week, 'Be Brave. Make Change,' challenges Australians to Be Brave and tackle the unfinished business of reconciliation so we can Make Change.
Advertisement
Mr Venables said the annual Flag Walk is a ways the Illawarra can move forward and unite as one nation.
"For me, it's a way for us to move forward together, understand the wrongs that have been done, to learn from them and to move forward so we can come together as one nation," he said.
Shellharbour City Council Mayor Chris Homer said everyone has a part to play in reconciliation.
"Working towards a reconciled community and country involves being brave, speaking up, and making changes in our daily lives - where we work, live and socialise."
Advertisement
"Our city's Aboriginal history extends for thousands of years. Recognising, honouring and protecting the history and Aboriginal culture of Shellharbour is an integral part of strengthening connection to the place we call home, and to one another," Mayor Homer said.
Reconciliation Week continues until June 3 to acknowledge the past and future through the journey of reflection and reconciliation uniting communities, cultures and histories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.