Kiama Downs ducks into IRB series top spot

Kiama Downs SLSC are back on top of the NSW IRB Premiership after producing a string of fine performances in Round 2 at Bulli last weekend.
Kiama secured more than enough points to reclaim first place from Caves Beach, who headed into the second round of the series with a 15-point lead earned in tricky conditions at Terrigal a fortnight ago.
Kiama Downs heads into round 3 on 234 points, 10 points ahead of Caves Beach, with Terrigal next best on 154.
Thirroul is a fair way back on just 66 points but the Illawarra club has only competed in one round so far.
Speaking during the event, Kiama Downs competitor Kirsty Honey acknowledged the value of the competitive element of racing, while flagging the importance of the event for lifesaving skill development.
"Obviously the skills that come out of this racing are pretty vital and we'll be able to act on it pretty quick," she said.
"It's just like the timeliness of the rescues and knowing the skills and how to navigate the surf, particularly when it's big surf."
She said the conditions helped her team to gather the points necessary to leapfrog Caves Beach into first place overall.
"It's a little bit easier in these conditions," she said.
"Just knowing how to read the waves and knowing how to time when to punch through them and that sort of thing."
The next round of the Sharkskin NSW IRB Premiership will take place at Broulee Surfers on the weekend of June 11-12.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
