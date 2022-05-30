A Wollongong man who assaulted his former housemate and 'carer' was found guilty in Wollongong court on Monday of domestic violence-related assault and intimidation.
The court heard that 28-year-old Joshua Stiles was taken in by a friend in 2020 when he had nowhere else to go, but after an altercation where Stiles made an inappropriate advance on a woman in the shared home, the friend's generosity wore thin.
On November 9, 2020, when the man asked Stiles to move out, Stiles became unrecognisable and came at him in a violent frenzy, the friend and former housemate told the court.
The court heard that Stiles had been drinking, and also struggled with mental health conditions.
Stiles' housemate saw himself as a form of 'carer' for Stiles, but he was also a friend to him, the court heard.
Magistrate Greg Elks sentenced Stiles to a 12-month community corrections order with supervision, taking into account the man had already served six months in custody for the assault.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
