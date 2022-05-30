From bushwalks through the Illawarra escarpment to snorkelling in the harbour, Figtree High graduate Lily Jones is proving that art can be created (and exhibited) anywhere.
The 19-year-old is one of two Illawarra HSC graduates whose artistic talent has been recognised in an online exhibition which uses VR technology to create a virtual gallery space.
The ARTEXPRESS exhibition features bodies of work by 52 accomplished visual arts students from across all school sectors and regions of NSW.
Through world-leading 3D technology, viewers can walk through the gallery virtually, and even lift up the artworks to view them online.
Ms Jones, whose 'found' work appears in the exhibition, used materials she'd gathered from around the Illawarra to create boat structures in a stormy sea.
The stormy scene represents our industrialised relationship with the ocean, Ms Jones said.
"The way I found these objects, I'd go on a bushwalk with dad at the escarpment, or we'd go kayaking in the Illawarra Harbour and I'd bring my snorkel and collect whatever I found," she said.
"It's challenging what art is."
The scene took more than six months to create, with Ms Jones working a few hours a day on the project.
The teen's passion for the ocean, which comes through in her work, has seen her travel to Tasmania this year to study Marine Science.
Bulli High School graduate Zoe Gelder also channelled her connection to the stunning Illawarra coastline in her sketches, which were selected for the exhibition.
The 18-year-old Thirroul local created a series of five sketches, each representing an element of surfing.
"It's tradition, sand, water, mindset and 'the pioneer'," she said.
"When I'm thinking about surfing, those are the most important things."
While the teen artist is about to head to the snow to be a lift operator for a season, she has plans to pursue surfboard art when she makes the trek home.
Ms Gelder is a keen surfer and has decorated over 20 surfboards with her art already.
"I'd love to make it a career," she said.
With almost 9,000 applicants for the exhibition, the budding Illawarra artists are examples of the region's talent.
ARTEXPRESS Virtual 2022 curator Ron Pratt said the quality of the work on show this year was astonishing.
"The diversity of materials and inspired ideas that have emerged highlight the resilience of these students and the commitment they had for their art practice and creative selves," Mr Pratt said.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
