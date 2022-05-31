From drag performances to art showcases, there is a suite of fabulous events to celebrate LGBTQI+ pride month across Wollongong.
Local drag queen Lauren Order (Ernst Nel) is gearing up to host Dragatrondra, a night of showcasing the best local and visiting drag beauties on stage at the UOW UniBar.
"Dragatondra is a full scale drag show," Lauren said, dressed in purple sequins and high heels to match.
"The great thing about drag shows especially is that they are the most safe and most authentic place for you to be as an audience member."
There is always so much love in the room.- Lauren Order
Pride month is celebrated to honor the 1969 Stonewall Riots in Manhattan, which marks a turning point for LGBTQI+ liberation and fighting against prejudice.
Lauren said the lineup of local events provide an opportunity to celebrate how far the queer community have come but also reflect on this history.
"The roots of pride month go back to drag queens and trans people leading the marches for the queer rights movement as we understand it today," she said.
"To be a part of that legacy down the track is definitely one of the greatest honours that I have as a performer."
Pride Art Showcase Project
An all ages art showcase with live music and speeches at the Project Contemporary Artspace, 225 Keira, Wollongong. Runs from 6pm to 8pm.
Pride Party at Society City
Live performances, food and good vibes will set the scene at Society City's pride party at 274 Crown Street, Wollongong. The event is 18+ and runs from 6:30pm to midnight.
Family sport day
Young and old are welcome to join in on a sport day hosted by Illawarra Rainbow Families at Integral Energy Park, 88 Darkes Rd, Kembla Grange. It will run from 11am to 12:30pm.
Ru Paul's Drag Race Down Under stars Art Simone and Etcetera Etcetera will take their tour to the Wollongong IPAC. The pair will perform numbers about their misadventures in drag, while their separate make-up workshops will reveal a range of expert tips. A meet and greet will kick off from 6pm.
Beloved Wollongong drag queen Roxee Horror will read stories and sing songs to children at the Thirroul Library. It will run from 10am to 11am.
Dragatondra
Lauren Order will host a fabulous night of showcasing drag talent. Runs from 7pm to 11pm at the UOW UniBar.
Young drag queen Jackaranda will host an empowering show for children under 12 years at the Scarlett's Room, Illawarra Steelers from 7pm to 11pm.
Drag Bingo
Who doesn't love bingo? Even better when hosted by a drag queen. It will kick off from 5pm at the UOW UniBar.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
