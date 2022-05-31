Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

From drag storytime to art showcases: Nine ways to celebrate LGBTQI+ Pride Month 2022 across the Illawarra

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 31 2022 - 3:41am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRIDE: Lauren Order AKA Ernst Nel will host the fifth instalment of Dragatondra at the UOW UniBar. Picture: Robert Peet.

From drag performances to art showcases, there is a suite of fabulous events to celebrate LGBTQI+ pride month across Wollongong.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.