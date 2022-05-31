If you've bought a ticket to something that was cancelled or postponed, authorities are urging you to read the fine print as events account for a large chunk of complaints to NSW Fair Trading.
Ticketing issues remain a concern for consumers, making up nearly one third of complaints recorded on the register for March 2022.
The Mercury understands this includes many people who had purchased tickets to For The Love featuring Dom Dolla, scheduled for Stuart Park on February 26.
A number of patrons were frustrated at they felt were lengthy delays in receiving a refund from the cancelled event.
A spokesperson for For The Love assured the Mercury all patrons had now been refunded while out of all cities which had cancelled shows Wollongong was the only one to suffer a "glitch".
"We're one of Australia's most professional and trusted event companies and have been delivering amazing moments for people over the past seven years," he said.
"We've also been through this refund process a number of times over the past two years across four states and always conducted ourselves professionally and communicated honestly."
Though the spokesman said he could empathise with the frustration of concert-goers amidst a rise in fake events and scams, as well as disappointment to a much anticipated event not going ahead.
"It is really disheartening that people come back and don't believe you when communicating there are delays which are out of our hands," he said.
"You never know what someone else is going through whether it's money situations or perhaps they've been burnt by a previous promoter ... for whatever reason when they do turn on you it is disappointing."
Minister for Fair Trading Eleni Petinos said with events rescheduled multiple times during the last two years, consumers have experienced delays in receiving refunds (especially if purchased through a third party), difficulties contacting ticket sellers, and refunds being provided to closed accounts.
"As live music, art and festivals return with a bang, consumers should remain vigilant and always read the fine print to avoid any unwanted surprises," Ms Petinos said.
"In some cases, customers may not be aware that refunds are actually offered by a third party. For instance, Ticketek provides some refunds through Refund Protect.
"Make sure you are purchasing tickets from authorised sellers. If you buy from an unauthorised reseller you could lose your right to a refund or exchange if the event is postponed or cancelled."
Ms Petinos also warned people not do deal with unauthorised ticket resellers like Viagogo, who has previously been found to mislead consumers by the ACCC.
"We are warning consumers not to deal with overseas based reseller Viagogo," she said.
"This is a timely reminder as the company continues to advertise in Australia, selling tickets at inflated prices."
Despite authorities, and official ticket sellers warning not to use the merchant, a spokeswoman for Viagog has said the company has made "improvements" in recent years.
Consumers experiencing problems with significant changes to a rescheduled event or unreasonable delays in receiving a refund should lodge a complaint with NSW Fair Trading at www.fairtrading.nsw.gov.au/help-centre/online-tools/make-a-complaint.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
