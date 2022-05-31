Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

NSW Fair Trading warns Illawarra concert-goers to check the fine print of tickets

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated June 1 2022 - 4:19am, first published May 31 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File image of a music festival. Picture: ACM

If you've bought a ticket to something that was cancelled or postponed, authorities are urging you to read the fine print as events account for a large chunk of complaints to NSW Fair Trading.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.