Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Concerts and events around the Illawarra this June including Melbourne Comedy Festival roadshow, The Vanns, Disney on Ice, Xavier Rudd and more

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated June 1 2022 - 4:53am, first published May 31 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ball Park Music are playing at UOW UniBar this June. Picture: Supplied

The month of June boasts an array of stars performing in the Illawarra from insta-famous drag queens to top comedians, Australian music legends and Disney on Ice.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.