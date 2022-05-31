The month of June boasts an array of stars performing in the Illawarra from insta-famous drag queens to top comedians, Australian music legends and Disney on Ice.
Shell Cove Marina is also hosting a free one-day music festival for all ages, Shellharbour Rocks, with 30 local music acts sprinkled across The Waterfront boardwalk, as well as inside its vibrant restaurants, cafes and bars.
The Vanns, Bec Sandridge, Bad Pony, Totty and Debbies are some of the acts on the lineup for the June 18 event.
Another notable ensemble of local musicians this month will be at the Wollongong Town Hall on June 16, for the South Coast Big Band concert accompanied by jazz pianist Matt McMahon.
The 19-piece band includes an all-star line-up of soloists - along with originals and arrangements by Des Cannings, Deven Rahan, and Kyle Eardley.
The Hard Ons, La La La's, Wednesday June 1
Holy Holy, UOW UniBar, Friday June 3
The Witching Hour, La La La's, Saturday June 4
Mark Seymour and the Undertow, Anita's Theatre Thirroul, Saturday June 4
Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase, Anita's Theatre Thirroul, Sunday June 5
Trio Grande, UOW UniBar, Monday June 6
Kelli Holliday, La La La's, Friday June 9
Xavier Rudd, Anita's Theatre Thirroul, Saturday June 11
Ben Ottewell and Ian Ball, Bulli Heritage Hotel, Sunday June 12
Ball Park Music, UOW UniBar, Thursday June 16
Bakers Eddie, La La La's, Thursday June 16
South Coast Big Band with Matt McMahon, Wollongong Town Hall, Thursday June 16
Art Simone and Etcetera Etcetera, IPAC, Thursday June 16
Disney On Ice, WIN Entertainment Centre, Jun 16 - 19
Melbourne International Comedy Roadshow, Wollongong Town Hall, June 17 - 18
Shellharbour Rocks Festival, Shell Cove Marina, Saturday June 18
British India, UOW UniBar, Saturday June 18
Cry Club, La La La's, Sunday June 19
Human Nature, WIN Entertainment Centre, Wednesday June 22
Synthony, WIN Entertainment Centre, Friday June 24
Mark Vincent, Anita's Theatre Thirroul, Sunday June 26
Trixie and Katya Drag Queen Show, Anita's Theatre Thirroul, Monday June 27
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
