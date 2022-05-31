"When my husband died by suicide in 2017, there was no helpful or relevant support for me and my family in the Illawarra. The grief counsellors I was referred to fell short of what I needed and seemed to have a complete lack of understanding around this particular type of traumatic grief. The local school counsellor told me to never tell my children it was a suicide as they wouldn't be able to handle the guilt. I felt shut down and unheard right from the beginning.