Dapto, Fairy Meadow skate parks close for repair works

The skate parks at Dapto and Fairy Meadow are undergoing refurbishment works this coming month.
Wollongong City Council is closing the parks during June while it undertakes works that will include cleaning, graffiti removal, concrete repairs, surface coating and other changes to improve safety and usage.
Advertisement
The works on the Dapto facility have already started, while those at Fairy Meadow are due to begin on Wednesday, June 1.
The council says the work will be completed in time for the July school holidays, with the Dapto park expected to be finished by June 23 and the Fairy Meadow park by June 30, weather permitting.
The parks were in a dilapidated state.
Last June Dapto resident and skateboarder Nathan Tanti called on the council to fix up his local skate park due to issues including a rough surface, holes and graffiti.
Mr Tanti said the park was outdated and lacked amenities that would make it more family-friendly, such as shade, bins and toilets.
Wollongong City Council's infrastructure delivery program to 2024-25 includes plans for new skate parks in Wollongong and Thirroul.
Under the plan, construction on the park in Wollongong is scheduled to begin in 2022-23, and in Thirroul the following financial year.
Meanwhile, the council is seeking feedback until June 16 on the DIY skate park in Port Kembla.
The skate park, built by residents during the COVID-19 lockdowns, faced demolition but community uproar saw the council halt its plans pending further investigation.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.