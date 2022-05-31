Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Dapto, Fairy Meadow skate parks close for repair works

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 31 2022 - 2:06am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The skate park at Dapto is off-limits while Wollongong council carries out refurbishment works. Picture: Robert Peet

The skate parks at Dapto and Fairy Meadow are undergoing refurbishment works this coming month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.