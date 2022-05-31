Illawarra Mercury
Home/Election 2022
Subscriber

Eden Monaro's Kristy McBain set for big promotion as Anthony Albanese unveils his frontbench

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated May 31 2022 - 12:49am, first published 12:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristy McBain is set to be elevated to Anthony Albanese's frontbench. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Anthony Albanese is set to unveil his new frontbench as Labor looks to strengthen its hold on majority government.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.