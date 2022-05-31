Illawarra Mercury
Liquor authority refuses Helensburgh Liquorland application

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
May 31 2022
Knocked back: An application for a Liquorland in Helensburgh has been refused by the Liquor Authority. Picture: Robert Peet

Plans for a Liquorland in Helensburgh have been halted for now after the Independent Liquour and Gaming Authority (ILGA) refused the application from Coles.

