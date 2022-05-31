Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra residents dismayed over RSPCA night cages decision

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 31 2022 - 3:54am, first published 3:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo. Picture: Dion Georgopoulous

Illawarra residents and a veterinary clinic manager have voiced concern over the RSPCA NSW decision to remove its overnight surrender cages, asking what will happen to strays.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.