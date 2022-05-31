Illawarra residents and a veterinary clinic manager have voiced concern over the RSPCA NSW decision to remove its overnight surrender cages, asking what will happen to strays.
The Unanderra shelter is one of the last in the state that still has the cages and the RSPCA says it is getting rid of them in the interests of animal welfare.
The organisation says having face-to-face interaction with those surrendering their pets will allow them to work with owners on solutions to keep their pets, collect vital information on the animals that will help rehome them if needed, and avoid delays in any treatment.
But many have questioned what will happen when someone finds a stray and has nowhere to take it.
Nicole Harrison, an administrator of large Facebook group Lost and Found Pets Illawarra Inc, is among those worried about what this will mean for lost and stray pets.
Mrs Harrison said the region's councils did not have overnight kennels, and many people were unable to keep an animal overnight until the shelter opened because of their own pets.
She also voiced fears that it would lead to increased dumping of unwanted pets.
"It's a very disappointing decision," Mrs Harrison said.
An Illawarra veterinary practice manager also told the Mercury that the move would have a "very negative impact" on the region.
RSPCA NSW's head of animal operations Michael Stoddart said no other RSPCA in Australia used the overnight cages and research from overseas showed leaving animals in these cages was not good for their welfare.
Mr Stoddart said the numbers of animals placed in the cages had dwindled over the years and those at the Illawarra shelter had taken in about four animals a week, on average, over the past year.
He suggested that people who found strays after-hours take them to a 24-hour vet if possible, or keep them in a safe place at home and contact a council ranger in the morning.
Mr Stoddart said people who were unable to keep an animal in their own home could reach out to friends or family to take them in for the night.
But the veterinary practice manager said vets should not be made responsible for stray animals unless they needed medical attention.
"The RSPCA are already closed two days per week which puts pressure on vets to assist animals to be reunited with their owners," the manager said.
"The veterinary industry is struggling with staff shortages and do not have time to take on extra responsibilities that belong to council and RSPCA."
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
