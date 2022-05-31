Wollongong fans of dance music legend Darude are in for a treat, with the internationally renowned DJ to perform in the city on Thursday night.
The Finnish DJ best known for his global hit 'Sandstorm', one of the best-selling dance singles in history, will hit The Tusk stage on Thursday night.
To date, Darude remains one of dance music's most influential stars.
At the age of 24 and at the height of the trance boom of the early 2000s, Finnish DJ / artist/producer Ville Virtanen created the milestone single 'Sandstorm' under his pseudonym Darude.
The track went on to become one of the biggest selling dance singles in the history of electronic dance music with global sales of over 6 million units and to date has featured on hundreds of compilations worldwide.
What started out as a national release in Darude's native home of Finland went on to become a worldwide phenomenon taking 'Sandstorm' to No 1 on the Finnish Dance Chart; a spot that it would dominate for 17 weeks.
Released in June 2000 by Neo Records the track would see Darude become the first Finnish artist to reach the Top 3 positions on the UK singles chart.
Following this, 'Sandstorm' went on to go Platinum and became the 'World's best selling 12" vinyl' of 2000.
The Tusk is at 77 Crown Street, Wollongong.
Doors to the show open at 8pm.
Tickest cost $16.82 and can be purchased here.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
