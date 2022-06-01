Time for US to follow Australia's lead on guns. Letters, June 2, 2022

Are Americans that insecure that they have the need to bear firearms? Why is this? It's not the Wild, Wild West anymore; and the idea of believing that it's better to be a good person with a gun rather than a bad person with a gun, is just ridiculous. The latest school shooting of innocent children is proof of that. The USA leads the world in many things; but caring for their children does not seem to be one of them. The world is grieving over the senseless death of these beautiful young children and something needs to be done ASAP, before it happens again.
Following Australia's lead would be a good start.
Steven Thomas, Shellharbour
John Dorahy's letter, 'Time to hold Labor to their list of promises', Mercury 24/05/2022, leads to another question which a member of the Liberal Party should rightly ask, 'What LNP promises remain unfulfilled'?
It is good to see that John Dorahy was gracious enough to congratulate Labor. I agree with Mr Dorahy's view that the Maldon Dumbarton rail link needs to be revisited and positive steps taken. I was transferred to the Illawarra at around the time of its commencement. It is a key project in the development of the Illawarra!
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
Is the world pumping too much iron? June 1 marked the start of World Haemochromatosis Week. Haemochromatosis is the most common genetic disorder in Australia and causes your body to absorb too much iron from food. It is easy to test, simple to treat but tragic to ignore because the excess iron overloads body tissues, damages organs and can cause premature death.
Many people suffer the effects of haemochromatosis without being diagnosed because early symptoms are common with other conditions and include tiredness and aching joints. When detected early haemochromatosis can be managed easily through blood donations and is no barrier to a normal life or life expectancy.
Find out if this is you at www.ha.org.au
Brook Roberts, President, Haemochromatosis Australia
It was on budget night the 2nd of April 2019 that now vanquished Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, told our nation that Australia had a budget surplus. So we can expect complete silence from the brand new opposition about Labor being unable to manage finances.
Australia's current debt was run up by the far from talented Scott Morrison team. It was disappointing to hear the new Liberal leader, Peter Dutton, blame Labor for rising electricity prices in his leadership acceptance speech to the Australian people.
Dave Cox, Corrimal
