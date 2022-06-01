Time for US to follow Australia's lead on guns. Letters, June 2, 2022

Are Americans that insecure that they have the need to bear firearms? Why is this? It's not the Wild, Wild West anymore; and the idea of believing that it's better to be a good person with a gun rather than a bad person with a gun, is just ridiculous. The latest school shooting of innocent children is proof of that. The USA leads the world in many things; but caring for their children does not seem to be one of them. The world is grieving over the senseless death of these beautiful young children and something needs to be done ASAP, before it happens again.