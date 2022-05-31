After a week and half of counting, Labor has claimed victory in the seat of Gilmore.
At present, Fiona Phillips has a 222-vote lead on Andrew Constance with around 10 per cent of the vote left to count.
According to a Labor Party source, the next batch of pre-poll votes to be counted will continue Ms Phillips' upward trend that started on Monday.
The source said there was less than 4000 votes to count, made up of absentee votes, declaration postals and standard postals.
They were all trending towards Ms Phillips and the party felt it unlikely that Mr Constance could reverse the trend in all three categories and find enough votes to win.
Ms Phillips said the long wait to find out if she won was "harrowing" but she always knew it wasn't going to be a seat that was decided on election night.
"I think the main thing was obviously Andrew Constance was the local member for a very long time and people know him," Ms Phillips said.
"That was always going to be hard for me. I think there was certainly an element of people as well who voted for me that didn't want Scott Morrison. I also think there were a lot of people who voted for me because of my support of them during some of the worst times that we've ever seen - whether it was the droughts, the bushfires, the floods, the pandemic.
"I always knew this election was going to be tight, tough and close and it was certainly very close.
"But I'm extremely proud and thankful for voters in the electorate for putting their trust in me. And I'm just looking forward to getting back to work and supporting them."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
