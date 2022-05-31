Mother, children missing from Illawarra found safe and well

A woman and her two children who were reported missing from the Illawarra on Friday have been found safe and well.
The 27-year-old woman was last seen in Dapto about 4.30am on Friday, May 27.
Advertisement
She was reported missing to police later that day.
It was believed she was with her two children, aged six and one.
Following inquiries, the woman and her children were found at noon on Tuesday.
Police have thanked the public for their help in finding the family.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.