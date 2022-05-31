Illawarra smokers asked to put it out on World No Tabacco Day

NSW Health has urged Illawarra smokers and vapers to put it out for good this World No Tobacco Day.
The NSW Smoking and Health Survey 2021, published today, has revealed 1 in 3 people smoke less than they did before the pandemic.
Advertisement
The survey also stated regular use of manufactured cigarettes has decreased from 77 per cent in 2019 to 69 per cent last year.
Despite a decline in the use of cigarettes, the survey revealed an alarming rise in vaping in young people.
In 2020 to 2021, vaping in people aged 16 to 24 years has more than doubled since 2019. Now, one in 10 NSW residents said they vape.
NSW Health Chief Health Officer, Dr Kerry Chant said the increase is worrying as the long-term effects of vaping is largely unknown.
"This is worrying trend for our young people because vapes can contain many harmful chemicals and toxins, even if they are nicotine free," Dr Chant said.
"We know vapes can harm your health in the short-term, but the long-term effects are largely unknown."
The increase in vaping could undermine a decades long effort to control the use of tobacco by creating a new generation of people who smoke, Dr Chant said.
"People who vape are three times as likely to go on to smoke tobacco cigarettes than those who don't vape," she said.
"My message to young people who vape: Please quit today and know there is support available."
In 2021-2022, the NSW Government is investing $18.3 million on tobacco and e-cigarette control. Individuals can get support to quit from their health care professional, or the Quitline on 13 78 48, which provides a confidential, telephone-based service. You can also visit I Can Quit.
This year, World No Tobacco Day gives you one more reason to quit by demonstrating the environmental impacts of tobacco. Cigarette butts are the most littered item in Australia, with up to nine billion ending up as litter. More information on the campaign is available at WHO - World No Tobacco Day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.