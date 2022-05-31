Major infrastructure projects in the Illawarra are facing delays and shops, retail and hospitality in particular, are struggling to open as businesses in the Illawarra look for workers who are simply not there.
The latest labour market data, contained in the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Labour Force Survey, indicates the Illawarra has an unemployment rate of 4 per cent.
Prior to the pandemic, in February 2020 the Illawarra's unemployment rate was 7.9 per cent.
At the same time, there are a record number of job vacancies, with nearly 3000 positions open in April, Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth said.
"While we'd generally welcome an increase in local jobs and low employment rates, we are at the point now where our local labour force is under intense pressure to meet increasing demands as the pandemic recovery continues and the backlog of planned investment takes off," he said
"We are seeing this pressure in the current number of job vacancies for the Illawarra and South Coast, which has climbed to an average of 2,934 in April according to the National Skills Commission Internet Vacancy report. Back in February 2020 there was only an average of 1,205 jobs being advertised - a 144 percent increase."
Currently, there are roughly 6800 people looking for work in the Illawarra, well down from the 11,800 unemployed in the region in February 2020.
The total number of jobs in the region has grown, from 138,000 prior to the pandemic to 164,000 at the end of April 2022.
In this environment, one of the most pressing issues for businesses is finding the staff to enable them to stay open.
"Some major infrastructure projects in the Illawarra are being delayed, and some new small businesses cannot open due to an inability to find staff, especially in the hospitality and retail sectors," Mr Zarth said.
While the demand for workers is growing in the region, the Illawarra is less attractive that other parts of NSW in attracting workers.
"Of concern to us is the continuing trend of job vacancies increasing at a pace that is exceeding the growth of workforce participation rates and early signs that the flow of internal migrants from other parts of Australia to grow our population is not as high as what was expected," Mr Zarth said.
In the year to June 2021, ABS statistics indicate that the Illawarra only attracted 0.6 percent (1,853) of the internal migration pool compared to 1.1 percent (8,175) in the Hunter and 1.4 percent (2,517) on the South Coast.
Despite the challenges of finding staff, business sentiment improved in the first quarter of 2022, yet was still in negative territory.
The Business Confidence Index, derived from a survey of local businesses, grew from -76.1 to -44.4 in the quarter.
In the Illawarra, rising business costs were the main drag on confidence, with businesses reporting expectations of weaker profits.
"While confidence is still classified as being in negative territory, there has been a huge uplift this quarter and greater optimism reported with the threat of lockdowns behind us," Mr Zarth said.
