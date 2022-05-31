Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Business List
Business

Projects delayed, shops shut as Illawarra businesses struggle to find staff

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 31 2022 - 5:32am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Staff shortage: Retail businesses are some of those that are struggling to find enough staff to open. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Major infrastructure projects in the Illawarra are facing delays and shops, retail and hospitality in particular, are struggling to open as businesses in the Illawarra look for workers who are simply not there.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.