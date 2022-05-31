Illawarra residents hoping for some snow this winter might not have to travel too far, with the white stuff forecast to fall on the Southern and Central Tablelands this week.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast snow above 800 metres on Tuesday and 700 metres on Wednesday, meaning towns like Crookwell and Myrtleville - about two hours from Wollongong - might get a dusting.
Advertisement
On Wednesday Crookwell will climb from a chilly low of -1 degree to a maximum of just 5 degrees.
Oberon in the Central Tablelands also looks set to receive snow.
The wintry blast is courtesy of a strong cold front and deep low-pressure system that swept across NSW on Monday.
Closer to home, damaging winds are expected to continue across the Illawarra into Wednesday.
Strong winds averaging 60 to 70km/h with damaging wind gusts of 100km/h are possible on and east of the ranges in southern parts of NSW.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.