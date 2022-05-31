Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Sydney warning after sixth case of Legionnaires' disease found

By Farid Farid
Updated May 31 2022 - 4:29am, first published 4:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The bacteria that causes legionnaires' disease is often associated with contaminated cooling towers.

People who have been in central Sydney are being warned to watch out for symptoms of legionnaires' disease after six cases were recorded in the past two weeks.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.