Two gifted Corrimal High girls are among 70 students around NSW to receive a scholarship worth more than $20,000.
Teens Avalon Mooney and Simaf Mahmoud are set to receive a new laptop, tutoring, career guidance and support to cover the costs of uniforms, books and school expenses.
The scholarship, funded by the Harding Miller Education Foundation, is targeted at students with high potential in low socio-economic circumstances to help them thrive.
Scholarship recipient Avalon Mooney said the award would help her grasp more opportunities at school.
"Life hasn't always been easy for me and at times I feel like my education has taken a toll for this," Ms Mooney said.
"My mum is a single mum and this makes it difficult for her to provide me with many opportunities that other students receive at school.
"Despite this my mum tries really hard to pay school fees so I can do the subjects I like and provide me with a uniform to look my best," she said.
Ms Mooney said the scholarship would help her with extras like excursions and school supplies.
Harding Miller Education Foundation Executive Director Cara Varian said the scholarship 800 young women having been given a scholarship since we started they launched in 2016.
"We're pleased and proud to support these talented young women. We really want to encourage them to really believe in themselves and know they are capable of anything they put their minds to," Ms Varian said.
Applications for the next year's scholarships will open in July.
