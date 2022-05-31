Don't look down: Shellharbour business reaches new heights

While they pass through Port Kembla in parts, once assembled modern wind turbines reach about 125 metres into the sky.
How do you get to the top of that? One person who knows is Wollongong man Jon McQuade.
To get to the summit, technicians have to climb up the interior of the tower via a ladder, with platforms every 20 metres. In some of the more recent models, this is helped by way of an elevator.
Technicians have to be strapped in with a full body harness and at least two ropes, with one being a fail safe.
If all goes to plan, getting back down means returning down the spine of the turbine, but if something goes wrong, then an alternative escape path must be found.
The unlucky individual has to escape out of the back of the turbine.
"There's nowhere else to go," Mr McQuade said.
Technicians make the hundred metre journey back down by rope, suspended in thin air.
Mr McQuade's company, Heightsafe Solutions, provides specialist training and technical services for hard to reach areas and one of the company's main lines of work is the inspection of the motors over a hundred metres in the air that sit behind a wind turbine's blades.
As plans for offshore wind turbines take shape off the horizon at Port Kembla, where towers reach up to 250 metres in height, it's likely that the person sent up the towers would be trained by Heightsafe Solutions, if not Mr McQuade himself.
In a Barrack Heights warehouse, Mr McQuade has set up an indoor training facility with innumerable winches, ropes, pulleys and carabiner clips.
This kind of work is high risk, and Mr McQuade is focused on bringing the best practices to the industry, but as he acknowledges, it wasn't always like this.
Mr McQuade first got his taste for working at heights as part of a team maintaining the roofing on the Sydney Opera House 22 years ago.
"At that time we were working with one piece harnesses, not full body ones. For rope access we were using single ropes, now the standard is working rope and safety line. We had one line, and that was it," he said.
"A lot of room for error."
Safety standards have improved in the two decades since, but on worksites where production is prioritised over safety, accidents can still have fatal consequences.
In addition, the work has become more complex. Offshore wind turbines will be one area where the industry needs to get its act together, Mr McQuade said.
"What we've seen is behaviourally, people are not well equipped to work in these complex environments. We've got a number of things to consider, working at heights being just one of them."
Key to the right training is recognising the human element. The gear is relatively straightforward, but it's teaching people to know their own limitations and how to respond when something doesn't go to plan which is the difficult task.
Another emerging challenge is working inside the massive automated logistics warehouses, manned only by robots. These can be up to 40 metres high and are dark - robots don't need lights to see. Some are also refrigerated, allowing only 20 minutes to get in and out before your body temperature starts to drop.
To meet this challenge, Mr McQuade envisages a centre of excellence for the region, making the most of the Illawarra's natural assets and history as a training centre for mining rescues.
"We're really fortunate in that we can cover from natural surface, heavy industry, we've got waterfront, stevedoring, we're actually looking at becoming a hub for offshore wind turbines," he said.
In the meantime, Heightsafe Solutions is working with local education providers to offer pathways for young people to enter the industry.
"I'd like to do something that will be of lasting benefit, that's what drives me."
